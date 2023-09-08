Danny Masterson: That '70s Show fame sentenced to 30 years of prison in rape case, months after conviction

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and abuse

Danny Masterson, the famous American actor is sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted for the rape of two women. The actor, who is best known for his performance in the Fox sitcom That '70s Show, was convicted in two of the three forcible rape charges filed against him in May, this year. As per the reports, Masterson was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. The crimes happened during the time when the actor was working on That 70’s Show.

Danny Masterson maintains innocence post guilty verdict in rape case

According to the BBC reports, Danny Masterson is still maintaining that he is innocent. However, the prosecutors have argued that the 47-year-old has been refusing to take accountability, by relying on his position as a prominent Scientologist. However, the actor reportedly remained silent throughout his final hearing, during which he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Judge Charlaine Olmedo, on the other hand, allowed the survivors to read victim impact statements in court ahead of his sentencing, on September 7, Thursday.

For the unversed, Masterson was found guilty in a re-trial in May, this year, after the first jury, that was appointed in 2022 to handle the case, failed to reach a conclusion. The recent reports by Variety suggest that the actor's family members, including his wife Bijou Phillips, and siblings Alanna Masterson, Christopher Masterson, and Jordan Masterson, were present at the court at the time of the verdict. While The Raunch actor remained silent, his wife reportedly broke into tears after the verdict was announced.

The court's verdict

As per the reports by Variety, the jury led by Judge Charlaine Olmedo harshly criticized Danny Masterson for his criminal activities, while sentencing him to 15 years to life on each of the two charges. The actor has been ordered to serve both the terms, consecutively. "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," stated the judge, before announcing the verdict.

