Danny Masterson's accuser recalls sexual assault during trial; Actor posts selfie with wife during court visit

Danny Masterson's accuser took to the stand in Los Angeles court to describe the incident of 2003 sexual assault by the actor.
Danny Masterson's accuser testifies against the actor for sexual assault Danny Masterson shared a selfie during court visit for sexual assault trial
This article mentions accounts of sexual assault (Trigger Warning)

In a preliminary hearing, one of Danny Masterson's accusers took to the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court to describe the events of the alleged 2003 sexual assault by the actor. As per Associated Press, the woman told the judge that 18 years ago, she was drugged at Danny's house and woke up to the actor sexually assaulting her. That 70s Show star has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The actor was also seen sharing a selfie with his wife Bijou Phillips on his way to the courthouse for the trial. Sharing the picture, Masterson wrote, "Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today." He also marked the location of his Instagram post as the Court House.

As per the AP report, on Tuesday, the accuser tearfully recalled the incident as she revealed that she had only intended to pick up a set of keys from Masterson's house on April 25, 2003. It was revealed by the woman that after agreeing to briefly join Masterson and their mutual friends for a drink, her vision became "blurry" after about 20 minutes and she was also pushed by the actor into a jacuzzi.

Check out Danny Masterson's post Here

AP also reported that the accuser mentioned that while her memory is only in flashes, she recalled he pulled her hair and threatened her with a gun after she tried to push him off.

The accuser filed a report against Masterson in June 2004 after first hesitating because of the actor's connection to the Church of Scientology. The actor was accused of sexual assault last June by three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. 

ALSO READ: Danny Masterson's accusers are thankful as DA's office is finally pressing rape charges against actor

Credits :Associated Press,Getty Images Danny Masterson/Instagram

