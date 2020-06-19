  1. Home
Danny Masterson's accusers are thankful as DA's office is finally pressing rape charges against actor

Danny Masterson's accusers thanked the Los Angeles District Attorney's office for pressing charges against the actor after a three-year investigation.
Renowned actor from 'That '70s Show' Danny Masterson is under the spotlight again and has landed in troubled waters. On Thursday, Danny Masterson was accused in three rape cases. As per reports, he has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. On Friday, Danny's accusers thanked the Los Angeles District Attorney's office for pressing charges against the actor, as per People. For the unversed, 'The Ranch' actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 23-year-old woman in April 2003 and another 23-year-old whom he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003. If the actor gets convicted, he could face up to 45 years of imprisonment. 

Thanking the DA's office, the women's attorneys' statement to People read, "We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation. We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson is accused of 3 rape cases

However, Danny reacted to these charges calling them 'ridiculous'. He said, "This is beyond ridiculous. I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family.”

