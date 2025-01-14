Daphne Zuniga Calls THIS Melrose Place Storyline ‘Over The Top’; READ

Daphne Zuniga truly says it like she means it! The actress candidly spoke about the storyline in Melrose Place, which, according to her, was "over the top," during a recent episode of the show’s rewatch podcast, Still The Place.

During the episode of the aforementioned podcast, Zuniga shared her thoughts while responding to a fan question about the storyline of her character that she believed was “over the top.”

The actress, who played Jo, said, “Jo has a baby, then it’s kidnapped. I mean, I was on David Letterman once. I couldn’t keep up with where the baby went. It was kidnapped. Then I got him back. Then he was stolen again. Then finally, I gave him up in the end. It’s like, that was over the top, you know?”

For the unversed, kidnapping was one of the main themes of the third season of the show, which included multiple twists, turns, and shocking discoveries. Jo’s baby with Reed Carter, played by James Wilder, is initially sought by his biological parents.

Kimberly, played by Marcia Cross, assists in faking the baby’s death but ends up kidnapping the child herself. However, this does not last long, as the Carters hire a babysitter to kidnap the baby again. After getting shot, Jo eventually reaches her limit and decides to give the child up for adoption, per Entertainment Weekly's article.

Zuniga reflected on the drama, saying that while it was extreme, that was exactly why the audience loved the show during its peak.

Laura Leighton, her co-host and former Melrose Place co-star, confessed that while those storylines were “super fun,” she often found herself questioning them, “‘Oh my gosh, really? Is this… I mean, isn’t this over the top?’ Then somehow it managed to be exactly what the audience wanted.”

