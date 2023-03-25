Darcelle XV, 92, world's oldest drag queen passes away: Take a look at career and personal life

Water C. Cole, also known as one of the iconic drag queens, died at the age of 92 due to natural causes in Portland, Oregon. Cole has performed for decades with the stage name Darcelle XV. Darcelle was named as the world’s oldest working drag performer in 2016 and was one of the audience favorites till the very end.

Darcelle XV show page on Instagram has asked for patience and privacy as everyone processes grief in their own way. The statement also said that Water C. Cole’s loved ones are devastated with the news and ask people to visit shows as scheduled to celebrate the drag queen’s memory and legacy.

Darcelle XV’s career

At the age of 37 Cole developed a completely different alter ego Darcelle XV. Besides hosting regular shows in Oregon, Darcelle XV also made the appearance in the 2021 documentary Maisie along with David Raven (or also known as drag performer Maisie Trollette). Maisie is the oldest drag queen in the United Kingdom.

Darcelle XV also attended social functions throughout the Portland city.

Darcelle XV’s personal life

Darcelle XV or Water C. Cole was born in 1930 in Portland Oregon. Earlier Cole served in the US Armed Forces before getting released after the Korean War. Cole started working at the Fred Meyer store before starting a business venture with military funds. Cole started with Coffee House before relocating to a basement jazz club and later purchasing a tavern which is known as Darcelle XV Showplace.

Cole was earlier married to wife and had two children but came out as gay in 1969. Cole started a relationship with Roxy Neuhardt and left wife. The two remained together until Neuhardt’s death in 2017.

