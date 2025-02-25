Daredevil Born Again: 7 Marvel Projects You Must Watch Before New Charlie Cox’s Disney Series Premiere

The vigilante is coming back as “The Devil’s work is never done.” While we all are super excited to watch the new adventure of Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again, there are several outings in which he played a lead role or had a very important role.

To understand all the significance of the upcoming and highly anticipated series, here are the 7 projects from Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as Netflix that you need to go through beforehand.

Daredevil (All the 3 seasons)

The start of it all. Marvel Studios has already addressed the first three seasons of Daredevil as a canon to the MCU. In case you might have already watched the making of a gruesome vigilante in Netflix’s outings, we suggest you rewatch it.

The Daredevil series ran from 2015 to 2018. Why do you need to watch it? The first season brings the original tale of Daredevil, for those who might know. Moreover, Bullseye and Kingpin are both introduced in this same series.

The Defenders

With Charlie Cox’s tale, Netflix introduced three more hyperrealistic superheroes fighting on the streets of New York. You will surely have fun watching The Defenders. And it is necessary as Luke Cage was teased in the trailer of Daredevil: Born Again.

The Punisher (Seasons 1 and 2)

For those who do not know, Daredevil and The Punisher are two sides of the same coin. If you haven’t watched the Daredevil series, you’ll know why we are saying this in the second season.

The two are foes and yet really good pals. Moreover, John Bernthal is set to return in Daredevil: Born Again.

Hawkeye

It was the first time Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, was introduced in MCU. This has a great importance in further development.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The audience screamed their heart out when they saw Matt Murdock making a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Daredevil could be caught in his classic outfits in this series. Meanwhile, this was also an outing that showcased a playful Matt Murdock.

Echo

The six-episode show turned out to be a massive setup for Daredevil: Born Again. If you are missing the authentic fighting style of Daredevil, give yourself a fresh start with ECHO.