Daredevil Born Again: Charlie Cox Hints at Surprise Street-Level Heroes Joining the Cast

Marvel movies bringing in cameos is not new. Charlie Cox starrer Daredevil: Born Again is returning to the screens and if you have seen the teaser dropped at the D23 Expo, you’ll know White Tiger is going to make an appearance at any point in the series. Now, Charlie has opened up about some fun cameo appearances in the series.

There have been many series made till now about Matt Murdock aka Daredevil’s life. Now, Disney+ is coming up with another show based on the original story but set on a new path. This series will premiere in March 2025.

Appearing in the panel at the FanExpo Chicago, Charlie Cox talked about his upcoming show Daredevil: Born Again and shared how it's different from the comics. As stated in Screen Rant, the actor even hinted at the characters that might appear as surprise cameos. He said, "We don't follow any of the comic books in terms of story. We don't follow any of them closely, and there are a number of reasons for that. One, because if you follow a storyline closely, it becomes a foregone conclusion because everyone knows how it ends. Those of you who saw the leaked trailer from D23 may have noticed a couple of interesting characters come up – I didn't say it, you said it. The trailer's now been taken down, so I'm not going to say anything."

Advertisement

If you have followed the D23 Expo, then you have might seen the street-level vigilante White Tiger appearing in the now-deleted trailer. Explaining how Charlie was thrilled to play his character Matt Murdock beside such a character (hinting at White Tiger and other cameos), he said, "I remember getting those scripts, and the character that I'm thinking about in particular right now, I remember when I read that [story] before I started doing Daredevil in 2014.”

He further continued, "I always thought that was a really cool storyline and such an interesting character; such an interesting dynamic between the two of them. That was really fun, and I'm really excited about that. And there are a couple of other nice little cameos that come up.

The cast of the show will include Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. Talking about featuring in the new show, D’Onofrio in conversation with ComicBook shared that it’s definitely a new show. Not a Netflix one but a new approach to the whole show. He even further exclaimed that he and Charlie were having a great time shooting their scenes.

Advertisement

Well, the release date is yet to be announced but Daredevil fans are already quite excited to see Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock. What are your thoughts about it and the aforementioned surprise cameos? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Ironheart: Will The Upcoming Marvel Show Introduce Mephisto To The MCU? Explored