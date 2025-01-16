Daredevil: Born Again – Details You Might Have Missed in the Latest Trailer

Daredevil: Born Again is one highly anticipated entry coming from Marvel Television. With Charlie Cox reprising his old role of the Hornhead, a lot might be at stake as Wilson Fisk is seen asking Matt Murdock, 'Why did he leave being a vigilante?'

Meanwhile, the story has still got a lot to offer and we are here to guide you through the easter eggs you might have missed.

First of all, let’s begin with the huge Times Square filled with people. While we see Wilson Fisk being the face of New York City, as the villain has now become the mayor, there are a few major easter eggs hidden right in plain sight.

The Rogers play, which we also saw in Hawkeye as well as in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then right next to it is the advertisement of a green cold drink. The die-hard of MCU might have recognized it as the drink from the 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk. The drink comes from the factory where Edward Norton’s Bruce Banner worked and accidentally dropped his blood in one of the glass bottles.

While we are already being introduced to Punisher, some old heroes from Netflix’s shows are sure to be dropping by soon. Another billboard at the same location, right above Rogers’s play, teases Harlem’s Paradise.

"Harlem’s Paradise is the place where hip-hop, funk, jazz, & rock and roll all come back to the mothership. It’s a party, y’all," the Billboard reads. This particular place was a key location throughout the two seasons of Luke Cage.

For those who are eagerly waiting for the Devil’s work, Daredevil: Born Again will be released on March 4.

