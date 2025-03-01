Daredevil Born Again: Matthew Lillard Gets Roped In for Season 2 of Marvel Series; Joins Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio

Matthew Lillard has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. The actor will appear in season 2 of the Marvel show and share the screen space alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofio, amongst others.

The series will be the continuation of the first bunch of episodes, released in 2015 on Netflix. While the details of Lillard’s character have not been revealed yet, the maker announced the big change ahead of the first episode premiering on March 4.

In the new season of the series, the fans will witness Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer, continuing his fight for justice through his law firm. On the other hand, the mob boss Wilson Fisk tries to carry out his political career in New York. The conflict arises when both of their paths collide and are intertwined forever.

While the new season would have been released in 2023, various challenges delayed the production, and Marvel finally decided upon a date to drop the latest episodes for the fans.

As for the plot of the original show, the synopsis read, “Matt Murdock manages to overcome the challenges that he faces due to him being blind since childhood and fights criminals as a lawyer and Daredevil.”

The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, the makers dropped a major hint about the entry of the White Tiger.

For the cast members, Cox, D’Onofrio, and Lillard will be joined by Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Karen Page, Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, and Jon Bernthal.

Others aboard for Season 1 include Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Wilson Bethel, and Tony Dalton.

The new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will be available to stream on Disney+.