Daredevil: Born Again Premiere; Charlie Cox Shares His Thoughts If Masked Vigilante Will Join the Avengers

At the New York City premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, streaming on Disney+ from March 4, Charlie Cox shared his thoughts on the possibility of Daredevil joining the Avengers. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cox stated that while he has no concrete information, the idea remains a dream for the future.

"I mean, we are in the MCU; the possibilities are there. I have no idea. We have no idea. But obviously, that's a dream for a future time," Cox stated when asked about a potential crossover with an Avengers movie.

Cox, who has portrayed Daredevil since 2015, reflected on the character's collaborations. When asked by ComicBook whether he would prefer Daredevil to be part of the Avengers or the Defenders moving forward, he acknowledged the challenging decision but leaned towards the Avengers.

"Over the course of these years, I've become a big fan of this character," Cox stated. "One of the things I'm acutely aware of is there are some really cool team-ups, and Daredevil plays a really interesting, pivotal role in some of the Avengers comics. For the sake of the character, I think that would be a wonderful moment... An homage to so much history."

Recently, there was speculation about Cox's involvement in upcoming Avengers films due to an Instagram post by a fitness center in Western Australia, which claimed he was training for an Avengers role.

Cox addressed this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, clarifying that he was training for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, not an Avengers movie.

Before any potential Avengers crossover, Charlie Cox is focused on Daredevil: Born Again, which marks his return to the character seven years after the original series concluded. The series, debuting on March 4 on Disney+, continues Matt Murdock's story as both a lawyer and vigilante.

The cast includes returning actors such as Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson. The series, initially expected to have 18 episodes, has been condensed to nine.

The storyline draws heavily from the comics, exploring deep character arcs and introducing new elements like Murdock's love interest, Heather Glenn, and a new vigilante, White Tiger.