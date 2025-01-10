Daredevil: Born Again Premieres March 4, 2025; Plot, Cast, What to Expect, and Where to Watch
Get ready for the return of Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, premiering March 4, 2025, on Disney+. Explore the gritty plot, returning cast, new characters, and what to expect.
Daredevil: Born Again, the highly anticipated Disney Plus series, will debut on March 4, 2025. Fans can expect nine episodes, released weekly on the streaming platform. Originally announced as an 18-episode series in 2022, the episode count was later reduced during production.
Filming began in March 2023 but was delayed by the writers' and actors' strikes. During the pause, Marvel Studios overhauled the series, replacing original showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord with Dario Scardapane. Filming resumed in January 2024 and concluded in April.
The first footage of Daredevil: Born Again was revealed in October 2024, showing Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) facing off.
Fisk ominously says, “It’s been some time, hasn’t it?” Viewers also glimpsed the return of the Punisher and action-packed Daredevil sequences.
A longer trailer shown at New York Comic-Con showcased gritty crime drama elements, Bullseye’s return, and the MCU debut of White Tiger. It also teased scenes with Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, creating excitement for fans of the Netflix series.
The series focuses on Daredevil’s fight for justice as a lawyer and vigilante, while Fisk, now running for mayor of New York City, pursues his political ambitions.
According to Marvel’s synopsis, “When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”
Actor Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye, confirmed the story takes place five years after the Netflix series. Charlie Cox also promised the series retains its dark and violent tone, saying it’s even darker than the Netflix original.
Charlie Cox leads the cast as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, joined by Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. Returning characters include Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal). New additions include Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn and Kamar de los Reyes as White Tiger.
