Daredevil Born Again Release Schedule: Charlie Cox’s MCU Hero Returns to Fight Crimes in Latest Series

Daredevil: Born Again revives Charlie Cox’s iconic MCU character! The new series is a continuation of the Netflix show Daredevil, which concluded in 2018. In addition to Cox reprising his role, Vincent D’Onofrio will once again grace the screen as Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, bringing back his formidable portrayal of the antagonist.

Although the original series streamed on Netflix, the follow-up show will be available on Disney+. According to its official release schedule, the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on March 4 on Disney’s streaming platform.

The third and fourth episodes will be released on March 11 and March 18, respectively. The fifth and sixth episodes will air simultaneously on March 25. So far, these are the only confirmed release dates for the nine-episode series, according to Disney’s latest press release. However, it is likely to follow a weekly release schedule every Tuesday.

The two-episode premiere appears to be Disney’s new strategy, as it has done the same for other shows like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Agatha All Along. However, this release pattern is unusual for an MCU series.

Nevertheless, the unconventional schedule has sparked intrigue and excitement among fans. According to the official synopsis, the series will follow Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, as he “finds himself on a collision course with Wilson Fisk when their past identities begin to emerge.”

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, the show’s ensemble cast includes Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Kamar de los Reyes, Elden Henson, Michael Gandolfini, and more.

In a recent interview with GQ, Cox teased his character’s “more than possible” cameo in future Marvel movies.

The actor, who made a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, expressed his desire to “upgrade” his character and potentially star in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars—two confirmed projects in the franchise—or any future Spider-Man films.