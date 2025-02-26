Daredevil: Born Again Star Jon Bernthal to Lead Marvel's The Punisher Special on Disney; Here's All We Know

Marvel Television has officially announced that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle aka The Punisher for a special on Disney+ after starring in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the head of Marvel Television, Brad Winderbaum, said, "It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It's so exciting."

Bernthal will return to play Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, followed by his comeback in the new Daredevil series. The project is said to take the format of other Marvel specials such as Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as per the outlet.

The Walking Dead star is reportedly co-writing the script alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green. Winderbaum praised the actor, saying, "Bernthal is a generational actor. He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out."

Bernthal originally brought his interpretation of the anti-hero, Frank Castle to Netflix's Daredevil followed by his own Netflix series which ran for two seasons with 26 episodes from 2017-19. Alongside Bernthal, The Punisher starred Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Daniel Webber, Paul Schulze, and more.

Winderbaum gushed, "I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

Marvel Studios is also actively considering reprising The Defenders characters including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). Winderbaum has previously mentioned to the outlet, that they are very much exploring bringing those characters back to life after their untimely end on Netflix.

Meanwhile, it's official that Jon Bernthal's The Punisher special will arrive in 2026 on Disney+ in tandem with season 2 of Daredevil.