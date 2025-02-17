Daredevil: Born Again Teaser Hints at White Tiger's Entry into the Marvel Universe; WATCH

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser for the upcoming show Daredevil: Born Again. The new preview gives fans a sneak peek at the action sequences and hints at the entry of White Tiger.

The scenes add to the audience's anticipation as they eagerly await the entertainment in store for them.

According to the clip released by the makers, new power dynamics will unfold as the Mayor of New York and Matt Murdock clash in the upcoming episodes.

As the teaser opens, fans hear Charlie Cox, who plays Murdock, delivering a voiceover. He says, "I was raised to believe in grace—that we can be transformed into a better person. But I was also raised to believe in retribution."

While viewers are excited to see Murdock in his new Daredevil suit, a shot of White Tiger stole the show. The transition between scenes was so quick that the actor's face playing the character was not clearly visible.

According to Marvel Comics, the character of White Tiger first appeared during the Bronze Age. As the storyline progressed, the character’s powers were enhanced to match those of a superhuman. It will be interesting to see how this role fits into the ongoing narrative of the show, especially since the first season is available to stream on Netflix.

For the plot of the sequel season, the official logline reads: "Matt Murdock finds himself on a collision course with Wilson Fisk when their past identities begin to emerge."

While Murdock previously appeared in the Spider-Man series, Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be a more grounded series.

The first two episodes of the show will premiere on March 4 on Disney+.