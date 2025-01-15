Daredevil: Born Again Trailer; Matt Murdock Returns To The MCU As New Villains Await, See Here
The studios finally dropped the trailer of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again. It showed its titular characters, Matt Murdock and Kingpin, at an inevitable crossroads!
Did you think Matt Murdock stopped being a Vigilante? So did Kingpin, but guess what? The titular Marvel hero is back in action. Charlie Cox returns as Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities. The trailer, which Marvel Entertainment released, starts with a conversation between Murdock (Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) at a restaurant.
“Thank you for finding the time,” the former says. “It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” the latter replies. They acknowledge that both have come up in the world in the time that’s passed.
Murdock then confronts Kingpin about his possible involvement in the city’s politics. “I can’t shake the feeling that you're playing the system,” he tells Kingpin. The entire peaceful conversation is shown in contrast with the clips of their gruesome fights embedded in the middle.
Per the show’s official synopsis, Murdock is “fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York.” However, when their respective past identities begin to resurface, they find their fates inevitably intertwined.
Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4.