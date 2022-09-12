Darius Campbell Danesh passes away due to excess chloroethane; Here’s everything you need to know

In this article, we will discuss the details of the iconic singer's death and also list some of his top songs that will continue to take his legacy forward. So, read on to find out everything about Darius Campbell Danesh's life and death!

On the unfortunate day of August 11, 2022, the Scottish pop singer and one of the first "Pop Idol" contestants, Darius Campbell Danesh died in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota. Although the cause of his death remained a mystery since his passing, recent reports from his medical examiner have revealed that Campbell, 41, died to excess consumption of chloroethane, a drug that is often used to treat pain.

Darius Campbell Danesh dies in an accident: Everything you need to know

Darius Campbell Danesh was a singer-songwriter, actor, and producer who worked in the music industry from 2002 until his untimely demise in 2022. The man was born in Scotland's Glasgow city and coming from a humble background, Darius established a name for himself as a singer-songwriter with many of his songs reaching top positions on the charts.

How did Darius Campbell Danesh die?

Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his apartment last month. Following the discovery, the cause of his death was kept under the wraps until recently, when an autopsy report by the Southern Minnesota regional medical examiner's office revealed it. According to the medical report, Darius' death was an accident and was caused by the toxic effects of chloroethane and suffocation.

Now, chloroethane, for those unaware, is primarily a flammable, colorless gas with a slightly sweet odor. It is also called ethyl chloride and is often used as a strong alkylating agent in topical anesthetics, dyes, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and gasoline additives. Back in the 1980s, it was an inhalant street drug that gave a high and caused dizziness in individuals. So, what caused Darius to consume this drug?

Well, it turns out that Darius had met with an accident back in 2010 that broke his neck at the time. Although the Scottish singer recovered from the injury following the accident, he suffered from chronic neck pain that forced Campbell to take chloroethane, which is usually used to treat these kinds of pain. However, on the fateful day of his demise, it seems like Darius took too much of it which eventually led to the end of his life.

"The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius's death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest. Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010," an official statement read. "We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family's privacy is maintained during this difficult time."

Now, with Darius Campbell Danesh's untimely and accidental death, we have lost a promising singer in the industry who has delivered chart-busting songs throughout his 20-year-long career. Check out some of his greatest hits listed below that you should give a listen to right now!

Top 10 Darius Campbell songs you should listen

Below, you can find the top songs by Scottish singer Darius Campbell Danesh that you should listen to right now!

1) Colourblind