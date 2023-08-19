Darius Jackson strongly denies having 'moved on' reports from Keke Palmer

Relationship rumors and celebrity news often create a whirlwind of speculation and misinformation. Recently, Darius Jackson found himself at the center of a storm when reports surfaced claiming he had moved on from his relationship with Keke Palmer. In a heartfelt response on Twitter, Jackson debunked the rumors and expressed his frustration with the false reports. Let's delve into the details and set the record straight on this celebrity relationship saga.

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer’s estranged boyfriend Darius Jackson has moved on? Here's what we know

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship timeline

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer's relationship has been a subject of public interest since they first met at a Memorial Day party in 2021. However, it wasn't until March 2022 that Palmer officially announced their romantic involvement. The couple, both 29 years old, seemed to be going strong, and their love story took a new turn when they welcomed their son, Leodis, in February 2023.

ALSO READ: 'I'm a mother after all': Keke Palmer takes a peg down on ex Darius Daulton's remark in Usher's new music video

The Allegations and Jackson's reply

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that Jackson and Palmer had parted ways after two years of dating. A source even claimed that Jackson had "moved on," sparking a wave of speculation and commentary. However, Jackson took to Twitter to set the record straight. In a tweet, he vehemently denied having spoken to anyone about the alleged breakup and clarified that he had not given permission for anyone to speak on his behalf. He expressed frustration over the numerous articles and posts that had sprung up, emphasizing that these were all untrue.

Advertisement

Alongside his Twitter message, Jackson chose to channel a classic movie moment to encapsulate his sentiment. He posted a clip from the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," in which Tom Hanks' character delivers the line, "And that's all I have to say about that." This choice of reference succinctly conveyed his desire to put the rumors to rest and move forward.

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer and Usher tease collaboration for new song Boyfriend amid turmoil with Darius Jackson

Public Spats and former controversies

This isn't the first time that Jackson and Palmer's relationship has made headlines. In July, Jackson publicly criticized Palmer for her outfit choice at an Usher concert. A viral video showed Usher serenading Palmer, who wore a revealing ensemble consisting of a sheer black dress over a thong bodysuit. Jackson's tweet, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom," sparked a backlash from fans who accused him of shaming Palmer. He stood his ground, explaining that he believed in respecting the role of a mother and partner. Palmer, however, appeared unfazed and continued to share her experiences on social media.

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer flaunts new blonde look in style amid public feud with partner Darius Jackson