Darius Rucker Forgives Morgan Wallen After Racist Slur Controversy; Says He Has ‘Become A Better Person’ Since

Darius Rucker is not one to hold grudges!

The musician recently spoke about the infamous racist slur controversy in 2021, where Morgan Wallen was captured in a video repeatedly using the N-word. Although Rucker holds no hate against the Whiskey Glasses singer, he believes that the music industry has still “not forgiven” him for his actions!

Darius Rucker says he has forgiven Morgan Wallen over racist slur controversy

The Hootie & the Blowfish singer appeared on Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast and reflected on the backlash that Wallen faced after his cursing video went viral. He explained that the singer should be forgiven because he’s become a better person since the incident.

“I’ve known Morgan a long time. Since all that happened, Morgan’s tried to really better himself and become a better person and see the world in a much better, better way,” Rucker added.

He then countered his explanation, saying that the music industry has not forgiven Wallen for his actions. "He’s still not out for CMAs and ACMs,” and he has not been nominated for entertainer of the year or any of these things, which Rucker finds “crazy,” given the singer’s popularity.

“No one’s selling more tickets than Morgan. Maybe Luke Combs is right up there with them, but they’re playing stadiums, man,” he added. So, even though the Beers and Sunshine singer has forgiven his fellow musician, he believes he can not change what society thinks.

What was the racist slur controversy?

In February 2021, TMZ obtained a video of the Cowgirls singer repeatedly using the N-word to describe a friend. The singer faced serious backlash after the video went viral. As a consequence of his action, he was suspended from his record label contract, removed from radio airplay, and disqualified from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Wallen later issued an apology, stating that the footage was taken during a friendly exchange with his drunk friends and he did not mean it “in any derogatory manner at all."

He did not realize the larger implication of the use of that word. But after the incident, he spoke to Black-led organizations to educate himself on racist behavior.

Earlier this year, he was arrested in Nashville for three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. However, despite scandals, he has succeeded in his music career, from kick-starting his One Night at a Time Tour to earning a CMT nomination for his single Last Night.