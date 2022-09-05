When will Season 4 of ‘In The Dark’ be on Netflix?

In The Dark will premiere on The CW in June 2022 for its fourth (and regrettably final) season before moving to Netflix in the US in September 2022. Here is the Netflix release date for The CW's In The Dark's fourth season.

Perry Mattfeld plays Murphy Mason in the Ben Stiller-executive produced drama series, which premieres in April 2019. Murphy Mason is blind and helps the police identify her friend's killer. But after the first and second seasons, the story has changed.

If you have written the series off because of where it comes from, don't. It is highly respected within the current roster of The CW shows, earning a 7.5/10, and significantly defies the pattern of what you would anticipate from the network.

For its first two seasons, the series aired every April; however, for its third season, it was postponed in favor of a summer release. The remaining 13 episodes of Season 4 began airing on June 6th, and the season's final episode is scheduled to show on September 5th, 2022. The fourth season's filming didn't start until November 29 and ended in May 2022.

Where can I watch In the Dark on Netflix?

New seasons of In The Dark are only available on American Netflix. The fact that the show is available on Netflix US is because the streaming service and The CW previously had an extensive output agreement. Given that In the Dark debuted in 2019, it is covered by this agreement.

According to the agreement, the show will be exclusively available on Netflix for its entire lifespan, followed by a five-year stay. Although it is unknown if more Netflix territories will begin carrying the show, it is possible given that it is still mostly unwatched in most of them.

When will Netflix release In The Dark season 4?

Now that we know when the last episode will air, we can forecast with certainty when the show will be available on Netflix. According to our prediction, Netflix US will release In The Dark season 4 between September and November 2022.

We know that In The Dark season 4 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in its entirety on September 13th, 2022, thanks to the September 2022 release schedule announcements.

Everything about In the Dark Season 4 that you should know

This week saw the publication of the trailer for the next Please Shine Down on Me episode of In The Dark Season 4. In the Dark series conclusion, viewers may anticipate seeing Murphy dealing with her loss and driven to avenge herself while Felix aids her in finding non-violent alternatives.

In The Dark stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Thamela Mpumlwana, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Theodore Bhat, and Matt Murray, according to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode.

Ben Stiller, Corinne Kingsbury, Jackie Cohn, Michael Showalter, Nicky Weinstock, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, and Andrea Raffaghello served as executive producers. The episode was written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by Ryan McFaul.

When will Netflix discontinue In The Dark?

In The Dark should remain on Netflix five years after season 4 is introduced, and we'll have a complete post on this topic soon. That implies that the show won't end until 2027.

Are you anticipating season 4 of In the Dark on Netflix? Please tell us in the comments.

