Dark Knight star Christian Bale could reprise Batman in The Flash movie provided Christopher Nolan approves?

After Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton agreed to star in the upcoming The Flash movie, it is reported that Christian Bale could reprise his Batman for the movie. However, he seeks Christopher Nolan seal of approval before he could join the project.

It was previously confirmed that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will appear in The Flash movie. Both the actor will reprise their roles as Batman in the movie. At the time, fans were hoping that Christian Bale would appear in the movie as well. Although the studio hasn't hinted at his possible return, and Bale himself assuring a number of times that he's done with the role, it is now being reported that The Dark Knight star could don the cape yet again.

If sources of We Got This Covered are to be believed, Warner Bros have knocked the Ford v Ferrari star with an offer we hope he wouldn't refuse! Intel informed that the actor is being offered a red carpet return into the world of DC as the Cape Crusader for The Flash movie. The report suggests that Bale is interested in making a return but there is one thing that's stopping him.

As per the report, Bale wants Christopher Nolan's approval before he goes ahead with the project. "From what we’re hearing, the British star is actually up for it, but he has one big condition – he’ll only sign on if Nolan, the director of the Dark Knight trilogy, approves the plan," WGTC report reads.

The 46-year-old star doesn't want his decision to have a negative impact on his stint. He would rather take Nolan's blessings and provide a realistic answer to the production house. If this is true, we hope Nolan approves as we get to see Bale reprise his role, even if it's for a mere cameo! Would you want to see Bale return as the Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

