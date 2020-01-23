The Dark Knight's sequel could have seen Leonardo DiCaprio as Riddler?

If reports are to be believed then the Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio would have essayed the part called Riddler in the sequel to The Dark Knight.

The Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio would have essayed the part called Riddler in the sequel to The Dark Knight. If media reports are to believed then, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio would have played the part of the character called Riddler. In a report published in Empire Magazine, it featured that that prior to the premiere of the film, The Dark Knight Rises, David S Goyer stated that the Warner Bros had plans of the film's sequel. These discussions were reportedly taking place on the red carpet of The Dark Knight. The highlight of the talks was which actor would they want as the villain the sequel.

The makers were surely looking at Leonardo DiCaprio to play Edward Nygma aka the Riddler. On January 22, 2008, Heath Ledger aka the iconic actor who essayed the Joker. Post the unfortunate death of Heath Ledger, the makers could not make the film they really wanted to. The plot would have seen Heath Ledger and Leonardo DiCaprio in the same story line, but that tale never saw the light of day.

The next film, The Dark Knight Rises was also spectacular, but the fans would have loved to see great actors from Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale be in the same film, much to the fans and audience members delight. As per screenwriter David S Goyer, who told Collider that if the original plans by Warner Bros has chalked out, fans would have seen Leonardo DiCaprio as Riddler.

