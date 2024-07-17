Dark Matter Finale: Showrunner Confirms Jason’s True Fate in Series Ending

There are still some ambiguities in Dark Matter's ending, but new details have emerged to clarify what happened to Joel Edgerton's Jason Dessen. The hit sci-fi show on Apple TV+ recently ended, expanding upon the story from the book by pushing its multiverse concept to the limit. In the series' final episode, Jason's many versions allowed the original Jason to be with Daniela and Charlie, putting their selfish desires aside to let the family be at peace. Even so, fans wondered if the Jason we've been following all season wasn't the one who got his happy ending.

The showrunner of Dark Matter clarifies Jason's fate

There was some debate over Dark Matter's ending. A few fans speculated that another Jason might have taken the place of the lead protagonist during the scuffle in Episode 8. Despite the possibility that the Jason who ended up with Daniela and Charlie was a different version, most viewers believed the final Jason was the original. Is it one or the other?

As showrunner Blake Crouch revealed on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, the Jason who leaves with his family is intended to be the one viewers have been watching since the beginning. Crouch clarified that the Jason at the end of the series is the same one from the beginning and was not intended to fool audiences. In an interview with Collider, Crouch reiterated, "It's a completely valid question just considering the nature of this premise," even though he couldn't deny the possibility of Jason being replaced. "This is the guy we started with and this is the guy we're ending with," he said.

Joel Edgerton also discussed the possibility in an interview with Collider and was asked if Jason's Charlie and Daniela are the same. He humorously speculated on how cutlery might have been a dealbreaker for an out-of-place Jason: "The family question is a good one... He could finally go back, and sort of rejoice, and then look in the living room, and say, ‘Hold on a second... that's not our knives and forks. Oh, I'm sorry, darling. I'm gonna have to go.’"

Will the same Jason be followed in Dark Matter Season 2?

There has been no official greenlight for Dark Matter Season 2, but given the success of the first run of episodes, fans might be able to imagine a second season. Despite Crouch and the team insisting that the ending's Jason is the original, an additional season could explore other Jasons in the multiverse.

Exploring this concept further in Season 2 would be interesting. It's possible that the Jason who left with his family is the same one, but there may be an alternate, yet similar, universe in which Jason was swapped out at the last minute. This could result in another vengeful version of Jason, paving the way for a new villain to take over the role.

Dark Matter still has a multitude of plot threads that have yet to be explored, even if it doesn't follow this route. What is the original universe going to do with hundreds of Jasons without a family or home? What version of Leighton did fans see at the end of the show, and why did his outfit have a Mad Max feel to it?

One of the biggest cliffhangers is Jimmi Simpson's Ryan catching up with Alice Braga's Amanda in hyper-futuristic Chicago. Perhaps Ryan and Amanda can work together to bring the Pavia Prize winner home since Amanda knows a thing or two about the Box.

Apple TV+ is now streaming all episodes of Dark Matter.

