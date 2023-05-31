‘Dark Side Of The Ring' Season 4: How to watch the new season online? Release date, plot, and other details

Dark Side of the Ring, which premiered in April 2019, was instantly a hit amongst the audience. This show premiered on Vice also spawned a number of spinoffs including Dark Side of the 1990s, Dark Side of Football, and Dark Side of Comedy. It has been quite some time since Dark Side of the Ring had produced a new episode, with the third season finale aired in October 2021.

But good news awaits for the fans as Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 premieres on Vice on May 30, 2023. Here’s how you can watch Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 online.

Watch Dark Side of the Ring Season 4

Release date and time

The Dark Side of the Ring season 4 debuted on Vice on May 30, 2023, Tuesday. The season premiere of Dark Side of the Ring, (Episode 1: Chris and Tammy) will air from 10:00 – 11:00 P.M. on Vice. The fourth season of this hit series consists of ten episodes.

Streaming service

The Vice live stream to watch Dark Side of the Ring is available with an active subscription to Hulu+ Live TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV (Orange). The episodes of the Dark Side of the Ring season 4 will also be available for the next day streaming on the Vice website or application.

You can watch Dark Side of the Ring live via Vice live stream if you have an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV. If you want to catch up on previous seasons, season 1 – 3 of Dark Side of the Ring are available on Hulu.

Plot

The first episode of Dark Side of the Ring season 4 revolves around the sad story of Tammy Lynn Sytch and Chris Candido. The future episodes of season 4 will focus on Doink The Clown, Abdullah The Butcher, Adrian Adonis, The Graham Family, Marty Jannetty, Magnum T.A., Bam Bam Bigelow, Junkyard Dog, and Bash at the Beach 2000.

