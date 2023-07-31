Dark Winds Season 2 online: How to stream the new episodes? Release date, time, and more

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. EST, AMC presents the much-awaited Season 2 premiere of Dark Winds. Based on Tony Hillerman's acclaimed book series 'Leaphorn & Chee,' the crime thriller unfolds in a 1970s Navajo Nation town, bringing captivating tales of enigmatic crimes to the screen. With Zahn McLarnon and Kiowa Gordan as the central investigators, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, the show offers a thrilling and suspenseful experience, captivating audiences with its intriguing storytelling.

Stream Dark Winds for free

For cord-cutters and those without cable, several streaming platforms offer Dark Winds Season 2 for free through trial offers. Consider platforms like Philo TV, which provides a seven-day free trial and an affordable monthly subscription of $25. Direct TV Stream offers a five-day free trial, while Sling TV carries AMC but does not offer a free trial. Additionally, AMC's streaming service, AMC+, provides access to Dark Winds.

Dark Winds Season 2 trailer

Tune in to AMC for cable viewers

For those watching on cable, Dark Winds airs on AMC. To find the channel number for AMC on your cable provider, use channel finders such as Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, or Dish.

Critics praise Dark Winds Season 2

The anticipation for 'Dark Winds' Season 2 is amplified by the praises it has garnered from reviewers and the involvement of esteemed producers like Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin. With its thrilling plot and exceptional performances, the show has established itself as a TV noir mainstay. Critics laud the second season's intensified darkness and depth, while highlighting the exceptional work of the actors, writers, and crew members. As the series continues its gripping journey, viewers can expect more suspense, intrigue, and hope in the captivating world of 'Dark Winds.' Don't miss the premiere, as it promises an unforgettable Southwestern Noir experience for all.

