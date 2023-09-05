'Date is very much a scary word': When Timothée Chalamet who went public about romance with Kylie Jenner expressed his thoughts on dating

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner just made their relationship official yesterday. The two love birds were seen getting cozy with each other at Beyonce's Renaissance concert. The duo have been rumored to be dating for almost 8 months now, though there was no picture of the couple, nor any other official indications that there was really anything else but the speculation. Last night it all changed, as they made it official to the world. With this, let's visit the time the actor talked about his opinions on dating.

Timothée Chalamet on first dates

Chalamet is perhaps one of the biggest actors in the industry, and as is typical with famous actors, he's also quite a popular prospect as many people's dream date. But the actor back in 2018 revealed in an interview with WMA magazine that in reality he was quite scared of going on dates. He explained that once people have already perceived meeting up to be a date, then it becomes something you have to be nervous about and act a certain way. He said, "I don’t know. Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior."

A further statement by the actor gave more insight into his approach to love. He was questioned about his school proms, to which he said, "My junior prom I was invited to by someone that had wanted nothing to do with me so that was fine. Senior prom was more fun; I was with friends."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go public with their relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially revealed their romance to the world on Monday at Beyoncé's concert. They openly displayed their affection in front of a large audience and numerous celebrities. They were spotted in the VIP section alongside Kylie's sister, Kendall. Throughout the evening, they remained intimately close, sharing kisses in plain view of everyone. At one point, the reality star took off the actor's cap and fixed his hair for him.

Meanwhile, the couple has been in the news for a while now, as they've been linked for months, but recently new speculations were going around, that claimed the duo broke up, which the two debunked last night.

