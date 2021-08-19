Daughter Lilibet Diana’s name added in Meghan Markle’s royal family bio after a delay of 2 months?

Meghan Markle’s bio on the official website of the royal family has been updated after a delay of 2 months. Previously, the Duchess of Sussex’s bio only stated that she has a two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. However, quite recently, Meghan’s 2-month old daughter Lilibet Diana’s name has also been added to her mother’s bio.

According to The Sun, via Mirror, the bio wasn’t changed even after Meghan giving birth to her daughter on June 4. However, her bio now reads as, “The Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess have two children, Archie Mountbattern-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Earlier, delay in placing Lilibet’s name in the royal family succession line had also brought in controversies for the royal family. Her name was finally updated, but after seven weeks since her birth. Given the seemingly long time span taken to update Lili’s position in the succession list, Meghan’s bio doesn’t really come off as a shock, rather a general query from royal family fans. However, Lili’s older brother, Archie’s name was updated in the succession line, just 15 days after he was born. Cousin Louis’ name took a lesser amount of time to find a place in the line, only 12 days after he took birth.

According to the Mirror, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson had previously commented on the updating issues, stating that the website gets updated periodically. With Lili’s name updated at the eighth position in the line, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie moved to ninth, tenth, and eleventh positions, respectively.

