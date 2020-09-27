  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Daughter's Day 2020: Amid lung cancer treatment, Maanayata shares an adorable picture of Sanjay Dutt with Iqra

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo of Sanjay Dutt with Iqra Dutt for Daughter's Day 2020. Check out the snap below.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: September 27, 2020 05:20 pm
Sanjay Dutt hugs Iqra Dutt in a Daughter's Day 2020 photoDaughter's Day 2020: Amid lung cancer treatment, Maanayata shares an adorable picture of Sanjay Dutt with Iqra
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sanjay Dutt, who is suffering from lung cancer, is currently in Dubai with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins Iqra and Shahraan Dutt. While a recent report revealed that the 61-year-old actor is coming back to Mumbai for a third round of chemotherapy which is scheduled to begin on September 30, Dutt is spending as much quality time as he can with his family.

On the occasion of Daughter's Day 2020, Maanayata shared two lovely photos as her Instagram Stories. The first snap sees Sanjay cutely cuddling his darling munchkin during a lunch date. The actor is seen wearing a black sweatshirt while Iqra looked cute as a button in a white fluffy top and a dark blue plaid skirt. In another photo, we see Maanayata cutely posing for a selfie with Iqra. While Iqra is wearing another white top, Maanayata is seen in a white and green striped shirt.

Check out Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's photos with Iqra Dutt for Daughter's Day 2020 below:

What an adorable family, indeed!

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata talks on surviving what ‘they’ve been given to bear’ as they walk together; PHOTO

We had earlier revealed that Sanjay will resume shooting for Prithviraj, also starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, after Diwali.

"Sanju has finished 85-90 percent of Prithviraj shoot already and he has just 5 to 6 days of shoot left. He has finished maximum portions of principle photography and he will be resuming the Prithviraj shoot immediately post Diwali. He has been a rockstar as he is finishing all his shooting commitments. The makers are planning this shoot basis this time window and will wrap up the entire film immediately," a trade source shared with Pinkvilla.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Love Sanjay dutt. Hate gold digger. dats not your kids man. just look at them

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Sanju baba stop being an alcohlic. Id that kid yours blue eyes and all.This gold digging woman is using u. Get dna test now.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

What abt Trishala?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Sanjay Dutt may have made some mistakes in his life but he’s suffered so much. Hope he gets well God bless

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement