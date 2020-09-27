Daughter's Day 2020: Amid lung cancer treatment, Maanayata shares an adorable picture of Sanjay Dutt with Iqra

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo of Sanjay Dutt with Iqra Dutt for Daughter's Day 2020. Check out the snap below.

Sanjay Dutt, who is suffering from lung cancer, is currently in Dubai with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins Iqra and . While a recent report revealed that the 61-year-old actor is coming back to Mumbai for a third round of chemotherapy which is scheduled to begin on September 30, Dutt is spending as much quality time as he can with his family.

On the occasion of Daughter's Day 2020, Maanayata shared two lovely photos as her Instagram Stories. The first snap sees Sanjay cutely cuddling his darling munchkin during a lunch date. The actor is seen wearing a black sweatshirt while Iqra looked cute as a button in a white fluffy top and a dark blue plaid skirt. In another photo, we see Maanayata cutely posing for a selfie with Iqra. While Iqra is wearing another white top, Maanayata is seen in a white and green striped shirt.

Check out Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's photos with for Daughter's Day 2020 below:

What an adorable family, indeed!

We had earlier revealed that Sanjay will resume shooting for Prithviraj, also starring and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, after Diwali.

"Sanju has finished 85-90 percent of Prithviraj shoot already and he has just 5 to 6 days of shoot left. He has finished maximum portions of principle photography and he will be resuming the Prithviraj shoot immediately post Diwali. He has been a rockstar as he is finishing all his shooting commitments. The makers are planning this shoot basis this time window and will wrap up the entire film immediately," a trade source shared with Pinkvilla.

