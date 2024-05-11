Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston And Jeff Bridges To Star In Live-Action Grendel Movie?

Another much anticipated live-action movie is underway, as Jeff Bridges joins the star cast of Grendel in the titular role of a monster. Grendel is an upcoming live-action monster thriller from The Jim Henson Company. The live-action movie draws inspiration from Beowulf's poem, bringing the audience a stellar cast composed of Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston, Sam Elliott, Thomasin Mckenzie, Aidan Turner and many more.

Who all are starring in the upcoming live-action film, Grendel

Grendel follows the tale of the legendary antagonist in the Anglo-Saxon epic poem Beowulf. The upcoming live-action will be directed by the maker of The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, Robert D. Krzykowski.

The film presents a large plethora of A-list actors with Dave Bautista planned to play the role of Beowulf. Bryan Cranston will be seen as King Hrothgar, Sam Elliott as The Dragon, Thomasin McKenzie as Queen Wealhtheow and Aidan Turner as Unferth. T Bone Burnett will fulfill his dual duties by playing the on-screen role of The Shaper while providing the film with its original songs.

ALSO READ: Does Dave Bautista Have A 'Man Crush' On Dune Part Two Costar Josh Brolin? Actor Reveals

Robert D. Krzykowski on his upcoming film, Grendel

Robert D. Krzykowski has adapted the film from the novel named, Grendel, written by John Gardner. The film will be produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa, representing The Jim Henson Company, in collaboration with Krzykowski, Jay Glazer, Dennis Berardi and Jon D. Wagner.

Talking about his upcoming film, Krzykowski shared, as retrieved via Deadline , about his fascination with John Garner’s novel and the acclaimed perspective of a monster to human civilization. He stated, “Grendel represents everything I love about the movies. John Gardner’s mad masterpiece cleverly tackles what it is to be human through the wild-eyed lens of a monster. It’s an honor to work with such a remarkable group of storytellers, all of whom seek to bring something wonderful and unexpected to audiences now.”

Palisades Park Pictures has launched the film’s international sales at the Cannes Film Festival. While the other intricate details about the film continue to remain wrapped, fans are assured that the upcoming live-action film will only bring another blockbuster to the cinemas.

