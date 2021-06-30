  1. Home
Dave Bautista clarifies his stand on not working with John Cena or Dwayne Johnson: Prefer not to be lumped in

Dave Bautista has started filming for the sequel of Knives Out along with Daniel Craig.
Dave Bautista is one of the most popular wrestler turned actors with a wide variety of roles. During the promotion of Fast and Furious 9, John Cena was asked if his character Jakob Torreto could come eye to eye with Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs in the same cinematic universe. John told comicbook.com that he is open to see his character collide with Hobbs in future adventures. Fans around the globe got excited by the idea of seeing the two WWE legends together on-screen for the first time after they have entertained the audience in the ring for years. A Twitter user initiated the idea of Dave Bautista getting into the mixed too since all three of them are WWE superstars.

Dave Bautista responded to the tweet by writing, “Nah I’m good!!”. The response grabbed a lot of eyeballs with people wondering why Dave would not like to consider getting into the movie together with former WWE stars. Recently, Dave took to Twitter and clarified his stand about the reason why he would prefer not to join hands with the former wrestlers in a movie. He tweeted a series of pictures of the diverse variety of roles that he has played on screen. Dave captioned the tweet by writing, “I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Recently Dave led the huge Zack Snyder venture ‘Army of the Dead’ which released on a major streaming platform. His several big-budget upcoming films include Dune, Knives Out 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 amongst others.

