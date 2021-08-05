Dave Bautista fans BAFFLED over him not returning to MCU’s What If series; Actor says he wasn’t asked to

Marvel star Dave Bautista has famously starred as Drax the Destroyer in several MCU films over the years, so naturally, fans were stunned when they heard Dave will not return to Marvel’s new series What If…?. The show has several Marvel stars returning to reprise their original characters, but Dave‘s name was left off of the list.

If you didn’t know, he essayed the role of fan-favourite character in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now, during a recent exchange on Twitter, the actor revealed why he’s not involved in the series and the answer is shocking! A fan asked Dave why he wasn’t voicing a character and he responded by saying that he was never asked by Marvel to do so! So far, we know that many stars, like Chris Hemsworth, have signed on to voice their original Marvel superhero. Chris will be back to voice Thor. Others returning include Benedict Cumberbatch voicing Doctor Strange and Mark Ruffalo voicing Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

In other news, back in June, during the promotion of Fast and Furious 9, John Cena was asked if his character Jakob Torreto could come eye to eye with Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs in the same cinematic universe. John told comicbook.com that he is open to see his character collide with Hobbs in future adventures. Fans around the globe got excited by the idea of seeing the two WWE legends together on-screen for the first time after they have entertained the audience in the ring for years. A Twitter user initiated the idea of Dave Bautista getting into the mixed too since all three of them are WWE superstars. Dave Bautista responded to the tweet by writing, “Nah I’m good!!”.

