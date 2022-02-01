Dave Bautista on Guardians of the Galaxy franchise coming to an end: It's bittersweet

Dave Bautista recently responded to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the last instalment, as writer/director James Gunn, called the third part a "full-circle adventure." Bautista made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Drax the Destroyer, a warrior seeking vengeance against Thanos and Ronan the Accuser for the death of his wife and children, in Gunn's first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Plot specifics for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are yet unclear, however the titular crew is anticipated to face up against the formidable Adam Warlock, who was created by the Sovereign to exact retribution on them for their acts in the previous film. The film's development hit a snag when Gunn was fired by Disney and Marvel for a short period of time before being rehired by Warner Bros. to write and direct The Suicide Squad. However, production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially began in November 2021, and those behind the picture are looking back at the MCU franchise's heritage.

Dave Bautista discussed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 while speaking on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast with Brandon Davis to discuss Dune. Bautista replied to Gunn's claim that the MCU threequel will be the end of his crew. He said as per Screenrant, "It's our third film, we're gonna wrap it up. And it's been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So, I'm looking forward to this, man. My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they're like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It's come full circle and I'm looking forward to wrapping it up. And it's bittersweet. I mean, I've been doing Guardians since 2013. And, you know, when this comes out, it'll be in 2023, so that's a, you know, 10-year journey. You know, all things must end."

Despite the many roadblocks, fans should find it reassuring to hear Bautista reflect on the full-circle journey leading up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even before Gunn's recent statement that the film would be the last appearance of the original team, Bautista said that the film would likely be his final appearance as Drax in the MCU, but he did indicate that the character would not die in the film.

