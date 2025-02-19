Dave Bautista Says THIS on Possible Guardians of the Galaxy Return; Opens Up About Future in Marvel and DC

Dave Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said he is done with the character. However, he would be open to returning if director James Gunn asked him.

Bautista made this clear in a new interview with ComicBook. He said, “Drax is completely close to me. Unless James Gunn called me and asked if I would do something as Drax again, I just wouldn’t be interested.”

The former WWE star added, “If James called me, which is not gonna happen. He’s doing okay, he’s gone a different route.” Gunn is now the co-head of DC Studios, making it unlikely that a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie will happen anytime soon.

While Bautista is done with Drax, he is still interested in working in superhero films. He said he would like to play a different character in the Marvel or DC universe.

Bautista shared that he is a big fan of comic books and the superhero universe. He said he would love to be part of that world again, whether with Marvel or DC. He also mentioned that he had let both James Gunn and the Russo brothers know about his interest in future roles.

Bautista added that he had personally spoken to James Gunn and the Russo brothers, letting them know he was still interested in future roles. He told them not to count him out and said he would be open to playing any character that suited him. However, he made it clear that, for him, the Drax character had run its course.

Bautista first played Drax in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by James Gunn. He reprised the role in the sequels in 2017 and 2023.

He also played Drax in other Marvel movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), both directed by Antony and Joe Russo. Bautista also appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), directed by Taika Waititi.