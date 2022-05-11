Dave Bautista wraps filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, bids emotional goodbye to his character

After production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 concluded, Dave Bautista bid farewell to the role of Drax the Destroyer. Drax, played by Bautista, first appeared in James Gunn's 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. Bautista played the character again in the 2017 films Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The storyline of the next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains uncertain, as does Drax's fate. However, Gunn has been keeping fans updated on the progress of the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy movie, most recently revealing that filming has concluded and that work will now begin in post-production. Bautista previously pondered on the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga in January, calling Gunn and the rest of the cast his "family" and emphasising that the trilogy's conclusion would be "bittersweet."

Now, Bautista shared a heartbreaking new Instagram image alongside Gunn and other castmates, writing a heartfelt farewell to Drax in the caption. The actor claims he hardly had time to comprehend the conclusion of production before moving on to his next assignment, but the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy "changed [his] life." Check out his post below.

As per Screenrant, Bautista portrayed Drax for over 10 years, thus the role is obviously significant in his life. Bautista didn't mention what film he's already working on, but it may be M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Door, which is also due out next year. While Drax will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder this summer, it is unknown how significant a part he will play.

