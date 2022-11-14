Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue addressing Kanye West's antisemitic rants

Chappelle in his monologue continued targetting West and also commented on how the rapper and fashion mogul thought he was untouchable until Adidas, among other business partners, dropped him after a series of antisemitic comments posted to social media. Dave said, "Ironically, Addias was founded by Nazis and even they were offended."

Dave Chappelle 's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live addressed Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments. The comedian joked about Ye's rant against the Jewish community as he started off saying, "I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

Kanye West's antisemitism controversy

After Kanye West posted antisemitic remarks on his social media posts, not only was the rapper's account of Twitter restricted but the rapper also lost out on several business deals as brands began to drop out of doing business with him. Among those who called out Kanye's comments was also his former friend from the music industry, John Legend who wrote, "Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism."

Friends star David Schwimmer also called out West and posted on Instagram, "Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he is a bigot. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist.

Dave Chappelle's controversial comments

Dave Chappelle who hosted the comedy sketch series for the third time on November 12 ran into fresh controversy over his recent monologue for his jokes about antisemitism. At one point the comedian said, "I’ve been to Hollywood and this is just what I saw: It’s a lot of Jews, like a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything. There’s a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Mo., but that doesn’t mean we run the place."

Chappelle has previously been accused of insensitivity in the past over his observations about trans people, Jews, Blacks and others in his comedy specials. Last year, his Netflix special, The Closer was widely criticised by the LGGBTQ+ community.