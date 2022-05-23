Dave Chappelle's attacker REVEALS why he tackled the comedian on stage: I wanted him to know it’s not a joke

In a recent interview with The New York Post, via ET, Isaiah Lee, the man who climbed up on stage to attack comedian Dave Chappelle during his performance at the Netflix is a Joke festival, opened up about the reasons that inspired such violent actions which eventually led to him landing in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Lee also claimed in the chat that he never intended to hurt the comedian.

During the sitdown, Lee insisted that he was "triggered" by Chappelle's jokes on the LGBTQ community and homeless people. Lee confessed, "I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering." He went on to add, "I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect." Lee claimed in his statement that he has experienced homelessness and while at the festival he was in the process of securing permanent housing for himself and his five-year-old son.

Meanwhile, the altercation was video graphed in which Lee was captured charging on the stage to pounce on Chappelle. He admitted that he carried a retractable knife that was made to mimic a gun but had no intentions of using it on the comedian. He continued and pointed out that people who are homeless live with "a struggle" and noted, "I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke."

As for Chappelle's jokes on the LGBTQ community, the comedian has faced immense backlash for his comments on the community, especially about the trans community. His stand-up special on Netflix has received criticism from the public as well as the critics.

ALSO READ Kevin Hart weighs in on Dave Chappelle's onstage attack; Says it 'needed to happen'