Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet, 18, Deactivates Instagram Amid News of Musician Welcoming Child Outside Marriage

Dave Grohl’s eldest daughter appears to have deactivated her Instagram amid news of her musician father welcoming a child recently outside of his marriage. On Tuesday, September 10, the rocker posted a statement to his Instagram, sharing that he plans on being a good parent to his new child. He also, however, mentioned that he’s doing everything possible to regain the trust of his wife of 23 years, Jordyn Blum, and the three daughters he shares with her—Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Violet’s Instagram remained silent, although it isn’t known when exactly she deactivated her account.

At the Glastonbury Festival in June, the Foo Fighters rocker introduced Violet from the stage before performing a track from his latest album But Here We Are. The teenager later joined her father on the coveted Pyramid stage as her father referred to her as his “favorite singer in the world.” The duo then sang Show Me How, a song that Grohl said he wrote for his mother and Violet’s grandmother.

The musician shouted, “That’s my girl!” to express his pride and support for his daughter as they completed the song.

Earlier last year, Grohl and Violet, alongside Blum, Harper, and Ophelia, made an appearance at the Grammy Awards, smiling and posing together as a family. At the event, the musician sported his signature rock style fit with black-rimmed glasses, while his wife dolled up in a little black sequined, off-shoulder dress, adorned with white lace. Violet, for her part, went with a blazer dress and knee-high boots with bold red lips. Harper looked pretty in a vintage floral dress, while Ophelia posed with her family in a floaty ombre dress and gold purse. (refer cover image for context.)

Grohl, frequently described as a family man, expressed heartfelt affection for his children in a 2009 TIME interview. He mentioned that while he used to tour extensively—nine out of twelve months—the fatherhood phase has made it challenging to be away from his kids for more than twelve days.

