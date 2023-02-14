Dave Hollis, Former Disney Distribution Chief who relaunched Star Wars franchise, dies at 47; Details here

Dave Hollis, who was a motivational author and former president of Disney’s movie studio worldwide distribution, has died at the age of 47. Hollis played a key role in the re-launching of the Star Wars series , the Avenger series , Frozen, and superhero movie Black Panther .

Details about Dave Hollis death

A representative of the Hollis family confirmed Dave Hollis' death and informed the family that he passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday night outside Austin TX. Details of his death have not yet been disclosed, but the Hollis family earlier confirmed that Dave was also recently hospitalized for heart problems.

He is survived by his daughter and three sons.

Dave Hollis recent work

Dave Hollis surprised people when he announced his exit from Disney to relocate his family to Texas. He has published children's books along with self-help books like Get Out of Your Own Way and Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For. Dave Hollis also had a podcast called Rise Together.