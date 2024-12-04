David and Victoria Beckham Attend State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

David and Victoria Beckham made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace on December 3, 2024, for a state banquet held in honor of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. The event brought together notable political figures, royals, and esteemed guests, showcasing the Beckhams’ enduring ties to the royal family.

The high-profile banquet, marking the first day of the Amir of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom, was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William. The Beckhams were seen walking hand in hand along the East Gallery of Buckingham Palace, joining an exclusive guest list that included dignitaries such as the Amir's wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, and prominent figures like U.K. opposition leader Kemi Badenoch and Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Photos captured Victoria, 50, and David, 49, arriving at the event, their attendance unannounced until the evening began. During the banquet, King Charles emphasized the strong historical ties between the U.K. and Qatar, expressing gratitude for Qatar's mediation efforts in pursuit of peace.

For David Beckham, this marked his first invitation to a state banquet, despite his longstanding connection with the royal family. He received the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2017 and recently became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, assisting Prince William with charitable initiatives, including fundraising for the London Air Ambulance.

The couple’s ties to the monarchy date back decades. A throwback moment from 2000 shows them meeting King Charles during his tenure as Prince of Wales, cementing a friendship that has continued to this day.

In recent media appearances, the Beckhams’ son Brooklyn also reflected on their relationship with the royal family, describing Prince William as “the sweetest guy ever” during an interview.

The Beckhams’ presence at the state banquet highlighted their close connection with the British royal family and their evolving role in the public sphere. As they continue to navigate their positions as cultural icons, their involvement in events like these underscores their ongoing influence and prominence on both a national and global scale.

