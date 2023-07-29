David and Victoria Beckham enjoy dinner with Lionel Messi at Miami’s Gekkō, Bad Bunny’s restaurant

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are the epitome of a power couple. They were spotted dining with Lionel Messi, the newly-signed Inter Miami CF star, at Miami's acclaimed restaurant, Gekkō. The trendy eatery is co-owned by popular artist Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman, making it the perfect spot for this star-studded gathering.

A celeb-packed group

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse of their fabulous night on her Instagram, featuring a group shot with the Beckhams, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David Grutman and his wife Isabela Grutman, as well as Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets and his girlfriend Elena Galera. The exclusive gathering also included Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas. A picture from Victoria's Instagram also showed David Beckham, Messi, and Busquets, all smiles, facing the camera.

Gekkō - The hot spot with a cultural vibe

Located in Miami's vibrant Brickell area, Gekkō, which translates to "moonlight" in Japanese, is a restaurant co-founded by Bad Bunny and David Grutman in the summer of 2022. The upscale Japanese steakhouse offers a unique blend of traditional steakhouse fare and Japanese cuisine, including delectable sushi and sashimi options. One of the highlights of the menu is Bad Bunny's favorite, the tantalizing lobster fried rice, alongside olive-fed filet mignon and chilled oysters with watermelon granita. The restaurant's chic décor, including a captivating dragon mural, adds to the alluring dining experience.

Gekkō has become a favorite hotspot for celebrities, and it's no surprise that A-listers like the Beckhams, Messi, Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Kim Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson have been spotted here. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, fresh from his 2022 World Cup win with Argentina, has partnered with Hard Rock on a mouthwatering sandwich called "Made For You by Leo Messi." As the football icon continues to make headlines, he also takes time to indulge in childhood favorites, now globally available for his fans to savor. The night at Gekkō was a true celebration of talent, camaraderie, and culture, as these illustrious personalities enjoyed a delightful dinner in Miami's vibrant culinary scene.

