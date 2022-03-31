David and Victoria Beckham left 'shaken' by burglary at London mansion while they were home: Reports

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's London home was broken into by a masked burglar while the couple was at home as per reports. The incident reportedly was discovered by their son Cruz who found a broken window in a spare bedroom that had been ransacked. According to Sky News, The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to the property at 00:37 am on March 1 and believed the theft had taken place between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm.

It has been reported that the couple's home was raided while they were in an upstairs bedroom unaware of the incident. Not only the couple but also their daughter Harper was home at the time, according to reports. It has been stated that no arrests have been made yet. As reported by The Sun, the couple was robbed of "thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods."

A source also informed The Sun that the celebrity couple has been left "shaken" after the incident and have also ordered a review of the London mansion’s security. The couple is known to reside in one of London's most premium locations, Holland Park. Beckhams' celebrity neighbours include the likes of Simon Cowell, Elton John and Robbie Williams among others.

Neither David or Victoria have made any statements regarding the scary incident as of yet. The burglary took place ahead of the couple's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham's wedding. The oldest son of David and Victoria is all set to marry model and actress Nicola Peltz on April 9.

