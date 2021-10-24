David and Victoria Beckham pack on the PDA during date night, apologises to kids for 'embarrassing' them

One of the benefits of parenthood is the ability to embarrass your children, and David and Victoria Beckham are well aware of this. David apologized to his children yesterday after posting a photo of himself and his wife Victoria engaged in some date night PDA. Harper, the couple's daughter, snapped the photo, while her older brother cringed.

However, David took to his Instagram to share the experience with his 69.1 million followers. The snap features the famous football player looking somewhat bemused while his wife Victoria kisses him delicately on the cheek. “Date night in wine country with kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mum & dad,” David captioned the picture. “But then loving dad's facials. Thanks Harper seven for the pic and sorry @cruzbeckham for embarrassing you,” he added.

Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, Victoria and David have been married since 1999 and have three children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, ten. Interestingly, Victoria recently disclosed that her husband influenced her latest runway collection. “The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” she told British Vogue.

Fans couldn't determine whether it touched their hearts or tickled their sides, so they flooded the comments section with heart and crying with laughter emojis. Meanwhile, as per Entertainment Tonight, earlier this week, the family had another romantic night out, and Harper stole the show when Victoria tweeted a gorgeous snapshot of her snuggling up to her father. In a simple caption, the doting mum wrote: "Date night with mummy and daddy. We love you Harper Seven x kisses @davidbeckham."

ALSO READ:David Beckham GUSHES about his wife Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer collection; Says 'so proud'