David and Victoria Beckham want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in the UK for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?

An insider told The Sun that David and Victoria Beckham have invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend their son Brookly Beckham’s wedding in the UK and are hoping that Elton John would persuade the Duke and Duchess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly invited back to the UK to attend the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, currently residing in LA, are invited by David and Victoria Beckham according to sources. An insider recently spoke to The Sun and said: "Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special."

The wedding of Brooklyn, 21, and actress Nicola, 25, is reportedly set to be a highly star-studded affair as friends of the Beckhams and Peltz family attend to watch the loved-up couple say 'I do'. One person who is reported to be pivotal in securing the Sussexes' attendance is Brooklyn's own godfather, Sir Elton John. The source added: "Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan’s and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew."

In the celebrity-studded wedding, it is reported that Brooklyn's younger brothers Romeo and Cruz will act as groomsmen, while his little sister Harper Seven will serve as a bridesmaid to Nicola. Brooklyn announced the news of the couple’s engagement via Instagram and the family was quick to shower the duo with some love.

Since exiting the UK and royal life, the couple has remained at the centre of media scrutiny. Adding fuel to the fire is their new biographical book that makes several wild claims against the members of the royal family on their mistreatment of Meghan Markle.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry wanted a ‘clean break’ from royal life and family at the time of his departure?

Share your comment ×