  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

David and Victoria Beckham want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in the UK for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?

An insider told The Sun that David and Victoria Beckham have invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend their son Brookly Beckham’s wedding in the UK and are hoping that Elton John would persuade the Duke and Duchess.
22158 reads Mumbai
David and Victoria Beckham want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in the UK for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?David and Victoria Beckham want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in the UK for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly invited back to the UK to attend the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, currently residing in LA, are invited by David and Victoria Beckham according to sources. An insider recently spoke to The Sun and said: "Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special."

 

The wedding of Brooklyn, 21, and actress Nicola, 25, is reportedly set to be a highly star-studded affair as friends of the Beckhams and Peltz family attend to watch the loved-up couple say 'I do'.  One person who is reported to be pivotal in securing the Sussexes' attendance is Brooklyn's own godfather, Sir Elton John. The source added: "Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan’s and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew."

 

In the celebrity-studded wedding, it is reported that Brooklyn's younger brothers Romeo and Cruz will act as groomsmen, while his little sister Harper Seven will serve as a bridesmaid to Nicola. Brooklyn announced the news of the couple’s engagement via Instagram and the family was quick to shower the duo with some love. 

 

Since exiting the UK and royal life, the couple has remained at the centre of media scrutiny. Adding fuel to the fire is their new biographical book that makes several wild claims against the members of the royal family on their mistreatment of Meghan Markle.

 

ALSO READ: Prince Harry wanted a ‘clean break’ from royal life and family at the time of his departure?

Credits :The Sun, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement