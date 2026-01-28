David and Victoria Beckham Willing to Take Back Son Brooklyn But Place One Ultimatum, Find Out

David Beckham and wife Victoria are at odds with their oldest son, Brooklyn. The family feud became a public spectacle when last week the young one spoke out against his parents in a series of notes shared on his social media account. Following this, many have been wondering whether the Beckhams will ever be fully together again, and a source has revealed that the couple wants billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz away from their son if they were to ever take him back.

Source reveals possibility of Beckhams reuniting with son

After the “David and Victoria love Brooklyn and are afraid of losing their son. They would take him back in a minute,” a source shared with PEOPLE on Tuesday. A separate source revealed that although the couple wishes to reconvene as a family, they need their daughter-in-law to take a step back from the narrative and they're firm on this demand from their oldest, “The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture.”

The madly in love duo tied the knot in 2022 which is where the problems seemingly got out of proportion. Amid all the mess, the insider close to the matter clarified, Brooklyn Beckham is unlikely to listen to his parents’ wants, “That’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on.”

Previously, the 26-year-old shared a lengthy 6-page rant against his family, especially his folks, blaming them for trying to build a wedge between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz. Additionally, he shared that his mother made his then-wife-to-be’s life difficult by canceling the making of her bridal dress ‘at the 11th hour’. The family seems to have fought about multiple things during the wedding planning process, including their seating and their decision to have their grandmothers at the same table as the then-newlywed couple at the ceremony.

David Beckham briefly reacted to his son’s words calling them a 'mistake' and brushed it off by saying that it is an error that he wants to let his child make. He did not comment on the oldest son’s multiple allegations.

