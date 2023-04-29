David Arquette admits feeling insecure about Courteney Cox's fame, says he wanted to be the 'breadwinner'

American actor David Arquette has admitted that he felt insecure about his former wife, actress Courteney Cox's success and fame. The 51-year-old former wrestler has opened up about how he felt inferior to the Friends star, keep reading to know what he said.

David Arquette used to feel insecure about Courteney Cox's skyrocketing success

During an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Arquette revealed struggling in his relationship with Cox because of their differences in success levels. When Cohen asked if he felt inferior to the actress based on how successful the Cox-starrer NBC sitcom Friends was, Arquette responded, "Yeah, absolutely. It's difficult. I mean in terms of like, I don't know, I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the cheque and, you know, be the breadwinner."

He continued, "And you know in the acting world in general, you're always going on this rollercoaster of popularity and, you know, not able to get a job. And then when you're, you know, comparing yourself to someone who's at the, you know, top of the television, iconic world, it's kinda hard to put yourself there, so there was definitely like learning and dealing with that, and a lot of pain and, you know, arguments or, you know, ego, early on."

When he was asked how the two dealt with it, Arquette replied, "A lot of it has to do with, you know, the way you're taking things, the way you're saying things, the way you're responding to things." He then added that it also depends on how one lets "outside influences" affect the way one feels about themselves. He said he tried "building confidence" and "focusing on" himself while working on the "pain and trauma" he had.

Arquette and Cox met on the sets of the 1996 film Scream and started dating soon after. They got married the same year but separated more than a decade later in 2010, and their divorce was officially finalized in 2013. They share an 18-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, who was born in 2004. The former couple reunited onscreen last year when they reprised their roles in the 2022 slasher film Scream, which is set 25 years from the original 1996 film.

Talking about working together after so long Arquette told The New York Times last year, "It’s been 25 years of our lives. We've grown up together. We have a child together. It's a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney." Cox revealed that he got emotional when they shot their scene together after so long. "He got very emotional while he was filming it. He said the next day the crew didn't look at him."

Arquette explained in response, "I could tell some people aren’t comfortable with that level of emotion." Despite the split, the two maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship because of their daughter. Cox has been dating Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid since 2013 while Arquette married Christina McLarty in 2015 and has two children with her.