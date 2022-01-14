David Arquette RECALLS how Wes Craven encouraged him to date Courteney Cox: He had a real impact

Wes Craven's Scream protagonists Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, played by David Arquette and Courteney Cox, fell in love onscreen. And, according to Arquette, 50, the late director had a part in the actor's off-screen connection with Cox.

"Wes had a real impact," Arquette said as per PEOPLE. "[He was] like, 'David, you know she likes you and you should really get your stuff together.' He gave me a real man-to-man talk and that had an impact on the course of my life." Arquette and Cox married in June 1999, more than two years after the original Scream film was released in theatres. They welcomed their daughter Coco in June 2004 and announced their divorce six months later, six months before the release of the third Scream sequel. Arquette and Cox divorced in 2013. However, their on-screen romance had its ups and downs as well.

Both performers, along with original Scream actress Neve Campbell, will now reprise their roles in the upcoming fifth installment, named Scream. "I was just really excited to play a character that was really, I guess, bitchy and over the top and yet grounded in some ways," Cox, 57, says of bold reporter Gale. "Because Monica's so sweet." Arquette also recalls being ecstatic when he first met Cox. "I was a fan of hers," he says, adding that "everyone was incredibly polite, so it was a lovely experience" with the rest of the group

Meanwhile, Arquette married producer Christina McLarty in 2015, and the couple has two children. He considers himself "very blessed" to be appearing in another Scream film more than 25 years after the original one was released.

