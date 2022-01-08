David Arquette on working with ex wife Courteney Cox in Scream: It's a cathartic experience

David Arquette reveals that reuniting with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, for their newest collaboration, the 2022 Scream film, wasn't easy. Arquette, 50, discussed his experience with the rest of the Scream ensemble, including Cox, 57, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday.

He and Cox, who divorced in 2013, also played a couple in the Scream franchise, although their characters have split in the newest film, much like in real life. However, the former wrestler sobbed on set as Cox and Arquette shot their first scene together in the upcoming film. During the same interview, the Cougar Town veteran revealed, "He got very emotional while he was filming it." "He said the crew didn't look at him the next day."

While Cox told the New York Times that she had "no reservations" and was "excited" to make the new Scream picture, Arquette stated he was reminded of the previous couple's history. "It's been 25 years of our lives," he said. "We've grown up together. We have a child together," referring to the former couple's 17-year-old daughter, Coco. Arquette told the New York Times that filming the new Scream movie with Cox was ultimately liberating, saying, "It's a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney."

Meanwhile, In the new movie, Arquette reprises his part as Dewey Riley, while Cox reprises her role as reporter Gale Weathers. They are joined by Neve Campbell, who is reprising her role as last girl Sidney Prescott. As per PEOPLE, Arquette and Cox met on the set of the original Scream film, which debuted in 1997. They married in 1999 and had their first child, Coco, in 2004. Scream premieres in theaters January 14.