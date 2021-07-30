David Ayer DEFENDS his Suicide Squad cut in an emotional open letter; James Gunn, Cathy Yan react

Suicide Squad director David Ayer recently took to his social media to share an open letter where officially disowned the studio cut of the film as he said, "The studio cut is not my movie." In the open letter, Ayer further defended his cut of the film which called was an "intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are s**t on and discarded." The director in an emotional statement also mentioned his journey as a filmmaker and his traumatic past before it.

Ayer while discussing his cut of Suicide Squad said, "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be. And then you take the hit, you're the captain of the ship, my name was on it. [Laughs] Even though it didn't represent what I actually made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s****out of the executives."

The filmmaker also mentioned how only a "handful" of people have watched his cut. David's open letter came in light of the recently released The Suicide Squad and the comparisons it has been drawing with the first one. Ayer's statement received a response from The Suicide Squad director James Gunn who wrote, "All my love and admiration, friend." Also, Birds of Prey filmmaker showed her support for Ayer saying, "Happy you’re speaking the truth, David."

Check out David Ayer's full statement Here

In his letter, David showed no disregard for Gunn's latest film and in fact praised it by calling it a "miracle" and the director's brilliant work.

Much like the Snyder Cut, several fans have previously been rallying for an Ayer Cut release. In his closing statement, Ayer mentioned that he won't be discussing anything about Suicide Squad again clarifying, "I will no longer speak publicly on this matter."

