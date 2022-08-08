David Beckham and daughter Harper groove together at The Weeknd's Miami concert

David Beckham and his daughter Harper recently spent time together in Miami as the father-daughter attended The Weeknd's concert. The soccer player and his daughter enjoyed a sweet night out as they watched The Weeknd perform at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on August 6. The duo were also seen cutely sharing videos and photos from the same.

Sharing clips from their concert outing, David captioned one video saying, "Embarrassing dad moment. Timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh. @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami." Posting another video of his daughter adorably singing along to The Weeknd's song, David wrote, " I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @theweeknd."

The father-daughter duo also posed for a cute snap with The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye backstage. The Weeknd also left a cheerful comment on David's post which he shared from the concert. On his Instagram Story, David also shared a collection of videos from the concert including performances of the songs Often, Blinding Lights and the singer's latest single One Right Now with Post Malone.

Beckham has been known for having the cold dad tag and it's because he is known to spend time with his kids doing fun activities. Previously, Beckham had also shared a fun video of him and his daughter showcasing his cooking skills.

