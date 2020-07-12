David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s REACT to Brooklyn Beckham's engagement: We are so so happy for you guys

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham announced he is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz. The couple announced the news on social media with Brooklyn's parents congratulating the couple.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 21-year-old son popped the question to the 25-year-old Transformers: Age of Extinction actress. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram alongside a gorgeous photo of the couple, taken by sister Harper Beckham, which shows Nicola's diamond ring. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Nicola commented on the post, "i'm so lucky to call you mine." The actress also shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, "you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."

After the duo shared their news, Brooklyn's mom Victoria took to her Instagram to celebrate the couple's engagement. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness," she wrote.

David Beckham also joined in the celebrations by congratulating the couple. "Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys," he said.

It's been six months since the couple first made their romance official on social media. Both Brooklyn and Nicola began to post about each other on Instagram in January. Around that same time, Brooklyn posted a sweet tribute to celebrate Nicola's birthday. "Happy birthday babe xx you have such an amazing heart xx."

For Brooklyn's birthday in March, Nicola took to social media to post a series of photos of her beau. "happy birthday to the love of my life," she wrote to Brooklyn. "you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known."

