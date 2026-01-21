David Beckham Breaks Silence Over Son Brooklyn’s ‘Controlling Parents’ Note: ‘It Can Be Dangerous...’

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have always been all about their family. So when their eldest, Brooklyn, goes around claiming that they tried to control his life and push a brand image, the world eats it up. A day after the 26-year-old shared a lengthy six-page note on his Instagram stories, denouncing his parents and choosing the no-reconciliation route with them, his father, David, has responded. He called the young one’s words a ‘mistake’ but also supported him by saying that children are allowed to do so, while advocating for the effects of social media.

David Beckham shares thoughts on son Brooklyn Beckham’s tell-all notes

Appearing on CNBC’s financial talk show Squawk Box, the former footballer addressed his son Brooklyn Beckham’s remarks, alleging that the Beckham family tried to ruin his relationship with his now-wife Nicola Peltz even before their marriage. He reacted to the social media rant with, “I’ve always spoken about social media and the power of social media, for the good and for the bad. The bad, we’ve talked about, what kids can access these days, and it can be dangerous. But what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.”

He went on to shed light on his own attempts via UNICEF to spread awareness regarding matters of the children. Keeping his comment generic, sans the name of Brooklyn or any of his three other kids, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, he said, “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them [about social media]. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids.” He ended his take on the fiasco with, “You have to sometimes let them make those mistakes.”

In his note, Brooklyn Beckham accused his mother of canceling on making his bride’s dress in the 11th hour, arguing over seating arrangements at the wedding, and feeling ‘humiliated’ over her highly inappropriate dance that she ‘hijacked’ from the couple.

